TBI Research Online Video Charts

The growth of broadband-enabled homes and subsequent decrease in the cost of delivering online video to viewers has driven incredible growth in online video during recent years. Total videos viewed online has grown from 900 million videos viewed in January 2005 to 21.4 billion in July 2009 as an increasing number of sites offer video content and viewers spend an increasing amount of time online versus on TV.

Online video advertising is still a very small, but rapidly growing part of the typical media buy. Online video advertising is expected to be one of the only contributors to overall internet advertising to grow this year, at about 5% to 10%. Still, at less than 5% of total online advertising marketers are still figuring out how video plays into the overall mix. We estimate video will continue to grow for a long time and ultimately become a major portion of online advertising as advertisers embrace its measurable ROI and interactive capabilities.

Google’s Video Audience Is More Than Double Its Nearest Competitor

Online Video Ad Networks By Audience

Online Video Audience Grew Twice As Fast As Total Internet Audience In December

