Online Video Audience Fell Back To Earth In January 2010 After A Hot Q409

Viewers are rapidly consuming video online as more and more sites are launching video content and increased broadband penetration enables more people to view video streams.



In fact, online video audience grew nearly twice as much in December 2009 versus total internet audience. This follows a similar disparity in growth in recent months like August and September. However, after a period of strong growth online video viewing fell back to earth somewhat in January 2010, falling 2.5%.

