BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Online Video Ads Are Soaring, Five per cent Now Mobile

Photo: Videology

Online Video Ads Are Soaring, But Only 5 per cent Are Mobile (Videology via paidContent)

New ad industry figures from Videology, a provider of ad tools to agencies and marketers, claim the number of online video ads shown in the last quarter of 2012 grew an eye-popping 52 per cent compared to the previous three months. This stat shows that TV dollars may be shifting to the Web in force; this could also be good news to publishers who are counting on high-value video ads to prop up their bottom line. The other significant part of the report is that the vast majority of video ads are still served on the desktop. Videology said that mobile’s share of overall online video ads grew one per cent in the previous quarter and that the overall growth in video means mobile is expanding rapidly. Read >>

GMC’s Mobile Advertising For SUV Shows Mobile Ads Drive Awareness (Tapjoy)

GMC delivered ads for the Terrain to millions of mobile consumers via our Cost-Per-Completed-View ad unit.

Photo: Tapjoy

The result was outperformance of historical brand recall norms for both TV and online video. Read >>

HP May Get Back Into Mobile With Android (readwrite mobile)

Sources also say that HP is currently exploring the launch of an Android-powered smartphone, but recent comments from CEO Meg Whitman indicate HP will not offer a mobile phone this year. HP declined to comment on its plans. HP has been toying with Android devices since 2010, and some might remember the mysterious TouchPads that shipped with Android installed instead of webOS. Most recently, HP has teamed up with Google and released its own Chromebook. Read >>

Trulia Gets A Boost From Mobile (All Things Digital)

A lot of companies aspire to have a mobile strategy, and then there are companies, like Trulia, that already have the beginnings of one. Pete Flint, CEO of the San Francisco-based online real estate company, says traffic from mobile had increased 120 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2012 year-over-year. “Mobile is an enormous opportunity for us,” he said. “At some point in the future, we expect it to generate a majority of our revenue.” Read >>

Intel’s TV Service To Head To Mobile (Android Community)

Intel plans on launching its own Internet-based TV service soon, and it will also be compatible with mobile devices. Intel Media’s general manager, Erik Huggers, confirmed that the company had plans of launching their TV service to mobile devices across a variety of operating systems. Hugger did say, however, that Intel’s TV service will initially only launch on a select amount of platforms, and that it may take some time before it becomes available for every device. Read >>

Verve Mobile Raises $14 Million For Mobile Advertising Platform (FinSMEs)

Verve Mobile, a mobile advertising company with offices in New York, DC, and San Diego, has raised $14 million in a Series C round led by Nokia Growth Partners, with participation from Qualcomm Ventures and BlueRun Ventures. The company powers location-aware, data-driven, and targeted marketing for brands looking to reach consumers on their mobile devices. Read >>

There’s No Plan B For Microsoft In Mobile (Reuters)

Microsoft has not made much of a dent in Apple’s and Google’s domination of mobile computing, but a top executive hinted on Wednesday that it will not stop trying and does not have an alternative strategy to the current one. “We’re very focused on continuing the success we have with PCs and taking that to tablets and phones,” Microsoft’s Chief Financial Officer Peter Klein said at the annual Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. Given Microsoft’s lack of success so far, he was asked if there was an alternative strategy or “Plan B” in reserve. “It’s less ‘Plan B’ than how you execute on the current plan,” said Klein. “We aim to evolve this generation of Windows to make sure we have the right set of experiences at the right price points for all customers.” Read >>

Nokia rumoured To Join Apple In Dumping Samsung (AppleInsider)

“Apple isn’t the only one moving away from Samsung,” a well connected hardware industry source tells AppleInsider. Among the companies evaluating their alternatives to Samsung as a supplier is Nokia, the world’s second largest phone maker after Samsung. In January, Samsung said it will not reduce capital investments this year, despite concerns around losing Apple’s business. The company also warned that “the furious growth spurt seen in the global smartphone market last year is expected to be pacified by intensifying price competition.” Read >>

iOS 6 Users Generate 83 per cent Of All iOS Traffic (Chitika)

In order to provide some additional perspective as to iOS 6.1.1’s impact on the iPhone ecosystem in North America, Chitika Insights has generated the below graph.

Photo: Chitika

Using the same data set of millions of mobile ad impressions from the Chitika network, this graph represents the iOS version distribution amongst North American iPhone Web traffic, in particular. Read >>

Exploring The Quality And Our Understanding Of Mobile Data Services (Citrix via Mobile Marketing Watch)

Citrix ByteMobile Mobile Analytics Report is providing insight into mobile subscriber behaviour and related factors that determine quality of experience (QoE) for mobile data services today. Read >>

Photo: Citrix

