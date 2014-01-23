Online Video Ad Viewership Skyrocketed In 2013

Video ad viewership is growing explosively in the U.S. The total number of unique viewers of video ads on desktop computers more than tripled between December 2012 and December 2013 in the U.S., according to comScore’s Video Metrix, increasing from 11.3 billion at the end of 2012 to over 35.2 billion in December 2013.

The top 10 video advertising properties, including video ad networks and video ad exchanges, delivered over 202 billion video ads in 2013, up from 122.2 billion the year before.

Download the chart and data in Excel.

AOL saw massive growth in video ad viewership in 2013, leading all other ad properties in monthly views from September onwards, and ending December with 4.3 billion monthly views. One year earlier, in December 2012, AOL did not make the top 10 ranking for video ad properties. The key to that video ad growth was AOL’s August acquisition of Adap.tv. The $US405 million deal provided AOL with a much larger footprint in the programmatic advertising space, including access to Adap.tv’s real-time ad marketplace.

Programmatic advertising was the biggest driver of video advertising’s explosive growth in 2013. The model, which seeks to increase the efficiency of the online ad market and enable more optimal execution through real-time bidding, ad exchanges, and deeper analytics, will be a key factor for the success of all advertising platforms moving forward.

LiveRail, another programmatic advertising-driven video ad property, tied with Google for the second-greatest number of video ad views in December. This past year saw Google unseated for the first time as the top video ad property, as properties with a focus on programmatic video buying made their mark on the industry. LiveRail registered 3.6 billion video ad views in December 2013, up from 1.8 billion in December 2012.

BrightRoll too has been a leader in the move towards programmatic advertising, and it also saw significant growth this past year. BrightRoll delivered 2.5 billion video views in December 2013, up from 1.8 billion one year earlier in December. BrightRoll’s performance at the end of 2013 placed the company’s video advertising platform fourth overall that month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.