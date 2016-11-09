Don't fall for these online voting scams circulating the internet

Don’t be fooled: You can’t vote from home via text message.

That might sound obvious, but some people have been using social media to try to convince voters otherwise.

The misleading posts, shared on Twitter, Reddit, and 4Chan in the days leading up to Election Day, proclaim that you can vote online or by text “from the comfort of your own home.” This is false.

As Fusion notes, Twitter has begun blocking fake ads, though it originally said the messages did not violate its terms of service (which state “accounts portraying another person in a confusing or deceptive manner may be permanently suspended”). Twitter reversed its statement on the images after they started to spread.

The post below targets voters in Pennsylvania, a swing state. It features a typeface similar to the one used by the Hillary campaign.

Be wary of crap like this, folks. NO state has “online voting”. Period. This is what “rigging an election” looks like. pic.twitter.com/oPUb4v3ro6

— Matthew Ciszek (@mciszek) October 17, 2016

Here are a few others that have been making the rounds, which originated from Twitter user @TheRickyVaughn. The original tweets containing the image below have since been deleted (presumably by Twitter):

Please report this account. Also the source of Sid Miller’s C-word tweet. pic.twitter.com/NrSOOAM5kI

— Robert McNees (@mcnees) November 1, 2016

When I texted the number, I got a response that read “the ad you saw was not approved by iVisionMobile OR Hillary for America in any way” and offered the real number for text updates from the Clinton campaign.

Registered voters in a few Virginia counties (also a swing state) have also reported receiving fake letters that said their registration status was in question. The letters said they came from the Voter Participation Center (a nonpartisan organisation that seeks to increase voter turnout) and America’s Future Inc. (a right-wing group based in New York City).

These seem to be — hopefully unsuccessful — attempts to keep people out of the polls.

