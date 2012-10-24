The 13 States Where People Spend The Most Money When Buying Things Online

Kim Bhasin
Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

The folks at e-commerce analytics firm Jirafe have compiled a bunch of data on online spending habits broken down by state.The study looked at the 97 million Americans who shopped online between August 2011 and August 2012. It found that people in California make up a whopping 13.3 per cent of all online spending in the U.S.

The “average purchase size” numbers — that is, the average amount of money someone spends when they go online to buy things — are quite interesting.

“Our study found that sparsely-populated states such as Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii and Wyoming tend to make higher purchases online, perhaps making up for the distance between residential areas and larger stores with the convenience of online shopping,” Ken Huang, chief data ninja at Jirafe, says in a release.

#13 Maryland

Average purchase size: $116

% of America's online shopping: 2.38%

Source: Jirafe

#12 Washington

Average purchase size: $116

% of America's online shopping: 2.84%

Source: Jirafe

#11 Illinois

Average purchase size: $116

% of America's online shopping: 4.59%

Source: Jirafe

#10 North Dakota

Average purchase size: $118

% of America's online shopping: 0.21%

Source: Jirafe

#9 Colorado

Average purchase size: $120

% of America's online shopping: 2.15%

Source: Jirafe

#8 Pennsylvania

Average purchase size: $121

% of America's online shopping: 5.72%

Source: Jirafe

#7 Montana

Average purchase size: $122

% of America's online shopping: 0.37%

Source: Jirafe

#6 California

Average purchase size: $123

% of America's online shopping: 13.33%

Source: Jirafe

#5 Florida

Average purchase size: $125

% of America's online shopping: 6.36%

Source: Jirafe

#4 Wyoming

Average purchase size: $130

% of America's online shopping: 0.22%

Source: Jirafe

#3 Hawaii

Average purchase size: $144

% of America's online shopping: 0.44%

Source: Jirafe

#2 Idaho

Average purchase size: $156

% of America's online shopping: 0.65%

Source: Jirafe

#1 Alaska

Average purchase size: $160

% of America's online shopping: 0.33%

Source: Jirafe

