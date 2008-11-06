Online Shopping Faces Holiday Slowdown (Just Like Everyone Else)

Planning on avoiding long lines by shopping online for the upcoming holiday season? You’re not alone. But you’re no longer part of a crowd that’s growing at an explosive rate.



WSJ: While the 56% of online retailers who expect at least 15% sales growth this holiday season appears strong, it is well below the portion who have expressed such optimism in recent years. Last year, 78% of retailers forecast at least 15% sales growth.

A majority of the online retailers surveyed in October said they plan to offer free shipping to attract customers, but 21% of them said they would raise the minimum purchase requirement this year.

Retailers also said were focused on revamping Web sites to increase online sales: 43% said they are adding product videos, 33% are adding customer reviews and 25% are creating Facebook pages to promote their sites. To appeal to price-conscious customers, 27% said they are adding clearance-sale pages to their sites.

