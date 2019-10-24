I ordered clothes from those cheap online stores, and I'm not sold

Boohoo.com; Caroline Fox/Business Insider Online shopping expectation vs. reality.

I’m constantly targeted with Instagram ads for inexpensive, online-only fashion brands.

As a brick-and-mortar shopping enthusiast, I decided to test the hype of online-only stores. Would the companies hold true to their promises of cheap but stylish clothes?

I ordered a total of eight items that were each less than $US10 from SheIn, Romwe, AliExpress, Boohoo, and PrettyLittleThing.

After browsing the sites and testing the clothes, I understand why some people are lured by online fast-fashion shops. But in my experience, the quality can be hit-or-miss.

Many people may be surprised to know that, despite being a 20-something who’s always on my phone or laptop, I typically don’t shop for clothes online.

When I’m on the hunt for a new pair of shoes, jeans, a dress for a special occasion, or pair of earrings, I tend to do what many people in my generation do not: I go to a brick-and-mortar store.

That’s right – I’m willing to brave sometimes ridiculously long fitting-room lines or trek all the way to a store, even if I leave empty-handed. But my affinity for shopping in-person ensures that I only swipe my credit card on clothes that fit me and that I know I’ll wear. That’s important and necessary for me as I want to express my personal style without breaking the bank.

That said, like many people in my demographic, I’m constantly targeted by ads on social media for unbelievably cheap fast-fashion stores – so I wanted to see whether this type of shopping could be a viable option for me instead.

I decided to purchase items that were less than $US10 each from five online stores: PrettyLittleThing,Romwe,SheIn,AliExpress, and Boohoo. Then, I considered three factors: ease of ordering, shipping, and clothing quality. I also shared my overall impressions, including struggles with sizing and how the item compared to the photo online.

Keep reading to see what happened when I put fast-fashion finds from online stores to the test.

I love shopping, but I’m not an avid online shopper.

Caroline Fox/Business Insider My purchases.

I admit to being a believer in retail therapy – but I wasn’t always a fan of clothes shopping. As a teenager, an innocent trip to the mall would easily (and often) go south with any negative dressing room moment, resulting in a self-esteem dip that made me dread trying on more clothes.

I think people of all ages can relate to that sinking feeling when a garment on the rack seems perfect, but it ends up in the “looked better on the hanger” pile.

Somewhere along the line, I convinced myself that online shopping would only make for more frustration – from feeling discouraged that items in real life didn’t look anything like the website’s photo, to having to constantly return items that didn’t fit.

Since then, I’ve been an in-person clothes shopper, aside from the occasional online order of an item that was out of stock in store.

However, I’m constantly targeted with ads from online-only stores that offer clothes at shockingly cheap prices.

Instagram An example of an ad I was targeted with from SheIn.

Several online-only, fast-fashion brands target users in my demographic through social media with flashy ads for their inexpensive, trendy clothes.

For example, here’s a post that appeared in my Instagram feed as a sponsored post from the online store SheIn, showing a plaid skirt for just $US7.

So I decided to put these inexpensive shops to the test. I ordered a total of eight items — dresses, tops, a skirt, a blazer, and a matching set — each for $US10 or less.

Caroline Fox/Business Insider Feeling sceptical but excited to try the clothes.

I ordered from the online shops PrettyLittleThing,Romwe,SheIn,AliExpress, and Boohoo, but there are a handful of other online stores known to offer similarly priced clothing.

My first foray into the experiment was with the online store PrettyLittleThing. I was immediately bombarded with bubblegum-pink branding and coupon code pop-ups.

Pretty Little Thing The homepage had a lot going on.

The website’s “About” section says: “From launching in 2012, we are slaying the online fashion world, one milestone at a time. With hundreds of new products dropping daily, all ‘nothing to wear dilemmas’ are gone for good. This is fast fashion accelerated.”

At the time of my purchase, in order to get the discount or free shipping, shoppers typically had to spend at least $US50 or more.

It was pretty fun browsing the site, but I quickly ran into a challenge: Almost every item I found was sold out in all sizes above a size 2.

PrettyLittleThing.com An example of an item that only had a ‘0’ and ‘2’ in stock.

In my experience, I was disappointed to find a lack of sizes. After nearly 30 minutes of scrolling, I found only a handful of items that caught my eye and had more sizes than a size 0 or size 2 in-stock.

Finally, I picked two dresses: one appeared to have a drop-waist silhouette and gingham pattern, and the second was a blue denim frock.

Pretty Little Thing I was also confused by the model’s pose in the second picture.

At the time of purchase, the gingham dress was $US6 (about the same price as the Starbucks almond milk latte I had yesterday), and the denim dress was $US8.

Two dresses for $US14? At such a low price, I could only wonder what the garments would actually feel and look like, but I also started to understand how these websites can seem attractive.

The shipment arrived about a week later in a bright pink bag with a unicorn pattern.

Darcy Schild/Business Insider The PrettyLittleThing shipping bag.

The pastel package definitely stuck out in our office’s mail room.

The checkered dress was a little boxy, but I was impressed that it appeared nearly identical to the photo online. The downside was the fabric, which felt like a tablecloth.

PrettyLittleThing.com; Caroline Fox/Business Insider The product photo vs. the dress in real life.

While in my opinion the fabric was reminiscent of a waterproof tablecloth, I was impressed with the look of the dress as a whole. I probably could have chosen one size smaller, but the hem hit in the right place, and I liked the brown-and-white checkered pattern.

I was honestly floored at the quality of the next dress. On the model, I thought the fabric looked thin, but it was actually a thick denim.

PrettyLittleThing.com; Caroline Fox/Business Insider I was surprised at the thick denim fabric.

I was a little disappointed that the dress had more of a grey tone than the blue colour in the photo online. In my opinion, the buttons were a bit flimsy, and it was annoying that the pockets weren’t real – but in all fairness, many women’s fashion brands make clothes with faux pockets, so I wasn’t shocked.

I was surprised at how much I liked this denim dress. While it was a little short, with the sweater underneath (which was my own), this dress is definitely something I would wear again. For $US8, I was impressed.

PrettyLittleThing ordering experience: I was disappointed in the lack of sizes available.

Shipping: Package arrived in 1.5 weeks with standard shipping, which cost $US6.99.

Clothing quality: I was pleasantly surprised at the denim dress’ fabric quality. The gingham dress had less-comfortable fabric but wasn’t see-through or flimsy.

My next order came from SheIn, or SheIn.com.

SheIn.com The SheIn website.

SheIn, founded in 2008, describes itself as a “fast fashion e-commerce platform” that follows the philosophy that “everyone can enjoy the beauty of fashion,” according to its “About” page.

I headed straight for the website’s featured fall looks and thought this burgundy top was festive. Though I’m not usually one for cutouts, I liked the dramatic sleeves.

SheIn.com The burgundy shirt.

The shirt was $US4 at the time of purchase, which is less than a cup of coffee most places in New York City.

I then picked up a skirt that looked similar to the one worn by the model in the burgundy shirt. The item description called it a suede skirt, but for $US8, I was sceptical at how the fabric would actually feel.

SheIn.com The scalloped suede skirt.

I was eager to see what the skirt would feel like in person. The online photos made the garment look effortlessly stylish, and the flat-lay format of the photo made it hard to tell how thick the skirt actually was.

As soon as I inspected my items, I knew the “suede” skirt would be troublesome. It was thin and had a semi-scratchy lining.

Darcy Schild/Business Insider An up-close look at the skirt.

One of the first things I noticed were loose threads at the top and bottom of the skirt. I also knew the skirt would be way too short on me, which is the frustrating part of sizes limited to small, medium, large, and extra large – and a downside of online shopping, as I wasn’t able to try it on beforehand.

The shirt did look like the one in the photo online, but the texture felt flimsy and less sweater-like than it appeared online.

Darcy Schild/Business Insider A close-up of the blouse fabric.

The top didn’t feel very soft or warm to me.

From afar, the skirt and top combination looked pretty spot-on compared with the outfit online — but I was not confident wearing this.

SheIn.com; Caroline Fox/Business Insider My face says it all.

The skirt was a size too small, despite the website’s sizing recommendations, but the fabric and buttons weren’t helping, either. Some spots between the plastic-y buttons were gaping.

Although the skirt was featured in a category of “fall fashion,” it wouldn’t provide any warmth during the colder months – unless maybe you live in Florida, where fall weather is 65 degrees.

SheIn ordering experience: I found it fairly easy to find a variety of sizes on the site, but wished the items had numbered sizing. There was an overwhelming number of clothes to choose from, and many garments seemed similar or identical to each other.

Shipping: Package arrived in 12 days with flat-rate shipping for $US3.99.

Clothing quality: I was disappointed at how thin the skirt was and that it was way too short, but then again, it was $US8. The fabric of the top was thin, but the garment appeared nearly identical in colour and style to the photo online.

Next, I browsed the online shop Romwe. I selected a dress from the site’s formal wear category. This open-shoulder, tiered dress was less than $US8 and had loads of 4- and 5-star reviews. Click — add to cart!

Romwe The dress I selected from Romwe.

The price at the time of purchase was $US7.95, with a previous price of $US22.95 crossed out. This was something I saw on other websites, too – it suggests the shopper is getting a major steal.

Romwe was founded in 2010, and according to its “About” page, aims to “provide high-value, trendy pieces at incredible prices.”

The fabric of the black and white dress felt similar to the burgundy blouse from SheIn — a combination of Spandex and polyester, but with a texture that felt like a swimsuit or soccer jersey.

Darcy Schild/Business Insider A close-up of the dress fabric.

The fabric felt thin to me.

The dress was a fail for me. I felt like a cross between a lampshade and someone dressed as a witch for Halloween.

Romwe.com; Caroline Fox/Business Insider Still smiling.

In my opinion, the dress in person was less flouncy and flowy than it appeared to be in the photo. The fabric was thin yet bulky, and the tiers weighed down the garment. I could not imagine dancing in this at an event, let alone wearing it out of the house.

Romwe ordering experience: Initially, I selected a few different items but did not purchase them right away. When I checked my shopping cart the next day, the items were sold out. This happened a few times.

Shipping: My order arrived in 12 days with flat-rate shipping, which was $US2.99.

Clothing quality: I was not thrilled with the flimsy fabric of this particular gown, despite its glowing reviews. However, for just less that $US8, I got what I paid for.

Next, I browsed the online shop Boohoo. I put aside my comfort zone of neutrals and predictable prints and ordered this matching “satin” set. The outfit reminded me of shiny scrubs or pajamas, but I thought the model looked chic.

boohoo I knew this one would be a fun outfit to try.

I bought the wide-leg trousers in a size 6 for $US8, and the matching top for $US10, also in a size 6.

The online shop Boohoo was founded in 2006, and its “About” page says the brand releases more than 100 new clothing items every day.

As soon as I opened the package, my heart dropped.

Caroline Fox/Business Insider This outfit really was an adventure.

In the online photo, I thought I saw some sort of fastening mechanism on the blouse. But as I took the garment out of the package in the office bathroom stall, I realised the only way to wear the shirt was to tie it.

The “tie” pieces of fabric were too small to fit across my whole chest, despite the website recommending a size 6 based on my measurements. It meant that I ended up embracing its dressing gown-esque style, opposed to the wrap silhouette of the model.

Get your sunglasses, because this is a bright one.

Caroline Fox/Business Insider The vibrant colour was true to its online photo.

For starters, there were a couple of sizing issues: The pants were way too long, but perhaps with heels – if I were going for the model’s exact look – they may have fit better.

Everything about this look was unsettling to me, as I suspected, but I was surprised that the fabric quality was not bad.

Boohoo.com; Caroline Fox/Business Insider I was confused by this whole look.

Wearing this outfit, I felt I looked similar enough to the original photo – but noticeably less glamorous.

For me, this turquoise ensemble was a reminder that not everything you see online is a true picture of reality.

When I placed the order, I knew this look would be a wild card. And while it’s not something I’d wear (in public) again, I started to understand why some people may use these clothing sites as a way to test out a more daring outfit. The websites I ordered from offered generous return policies, and even if a shopper opts to keep the item and wear it once, it wasn’t a huge financial investment.

Boohoo ordering experience: I thought the website was easy to navigate, and I didn’t struggle finding a wide range of sizes in most items. The shop had clothes that fit into the fast-fashion price range, as well as other garments that were more mid-priced.

Shipping: The package arrived in seven days with standard shipping, which was $US8.99.

Clothing quality: I was pleasantly surprised at the softness of the fabric. I also give the outfit credit for being the exact same colour shown online.

I also ordered a blazer from AliExpress, but I’ve gotten no tracking updates, and the shipment is nowhere to be found. After filing a dispute, I’m still awaiting a response.

AliExpress.com The blazer from AliExpress.

After going 10 days without getting any tracking updates on my order, I filed a dispute, but I have yet to hear back.

AliExpress is notorious for its wide range of especially inexpensive clothes, including wedding dresses for around $US50. I thought its website was overwhelming to navigate, with misspelled words and tons of pop-ups. The pictures made it hard to decipher between an advertisement and an actual product listing. However, it appears to be a well-known name in the online fast fashion world.

Whether or not I’ll get my $US8.75 blazer – or the option to refund it – remains to be seen.

Overall, I found that buying inexpensive clothes from online-only brands is a gamble. Shipping can be unreliable, and quality can be hit-or-miss. Pieces may not look identical to the online photo — but that doesn’t mean they will look the exact same on you.

Caroline Fox/Business Insider I felt uneasy about the whole experience.

This experiment showed me that online shopping at inexpensive online shops can make for some surprises. The phrase “buyer beware” certainly applies when browsing these sites, where product photos may not be the most realistic view of an outfit.

I was, however, pleasantly surprised with some of the items. For example, the PrettyLittleThing denim dress had a nice, thick fabric, and the SheIn blouse looked identical to its online photo.

However, I can’t say how these clothes wash, or how they wear over time.

I also do not blame the brands for the fact that some of the pieces didn’t fit me perfectly, as online shopping in general can make for size selection conundrums.

I now see why people may be interested in shopping at these websites, but I think there are other options for shopping that save time and money, and are more reliable.

Caroline Fox/Business Insider I have some returns to make.

The experiment as a whole made me see why people order from these types of websites.

While some online-only stores may not be the most efficient places to build a wardrobe from the ground-up, for a one-off, trendy piece, it’s clearly an alluring option for some shoppers.

I think people scrolling through online fast-fashion brands have to be OK with taking a risk – from being deceived by an item that appears differently in person, to dealing with sometimes-unreliable and delayed shipping.

But with a slew of other shopping options – like rental services and resale shopping – I think people should consider them all before getting sucked into a social media ad.

For one thing, I’d trade the hassle of waiting for a delivery and returning packages for the dressing-room line any day.

This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author(s).

