Happy Thanksgiving: E-commerce spending rose $2.3 billion over 2014

Thanksgiving weekend has come and gone, and once again, a time that’s ostensibly meant for being thankful mostly became a time for buying stuff. And, as has been the trend in recent years, more and more of that shopping was done online.

As this chart from Statista shows, data from Adobe says that e-commerce sales on Thanksgiving weekend have grown consistently and significantly over the past few years. Even as days like Black Friday become less relevant, Amazon and its peers (but mostly Amazon) are still making big leaps year-over-year. This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now the two biggest online shopping days in US history.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

