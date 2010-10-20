Microsoft Office Now Available On iPads

Google Docs on the iPad. Soon, Microsoft’s Office Web Apps will be available on the iPad as well.

One of the most interesting parts of this morning’s Office 365 announcement came when Microsoft’s Chris Capossela claimed that the service would give business users access to Office on their iPads, iPhones, and BlackBerry devices.The catch: mobile access will be provided using a Web browser and the Office Web Apps. This is better than what’s available from Microsoft today–small businesses have no easy way to make spreadsheets and documents available to mobile users. And it’s the same model that Google will use to make Docs available on the iPad.



But it’s not like having a full-featured version of Office on the iPad. If Microsoft really wants to capitalise on the iPad, it should port Office over.

Then again, after yesterday’s disappointing iPad sales numbers, maybe Steve Ballmer’s right and the iPad won’t have much impact on the PC market after all.

