Online Sellers Turning Over More Than $1 Million In The US May Find Themselves Subject To New Sales Taxes

The US House of Representatives is close to passing laws that will impose sales taxes on online retailers like Sportsgirl and Cotton On, after heavy lobbying from US bricks-and-mortars retailers like Walmart and Target, BRW reports.



Representatives from California, New York and Texas are now the important hold-outs.

BDO’s tax partner David Blake reportedly said that it’s likely the bill will be passed, as US state governments are in desperate need of the $12 billion in sales taxes estimated to have been lost to online retailers in 2012 alone.

The legislation would require states to provide free computer software to online sellers to help calculate sales taxes, as well as establish a single entity to receive all internet sales tax revenue.

