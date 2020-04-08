A group of Hasidic Jews in Brooklyn became experts in online learning before the coronavirus. Now educators are seeking their help.

- Nearly 80% of schools are closed worldwide due to the coronavirus – creating an unprecedented need for online learning.
- One online school that serves the Hasidic Jewish community has seen a huge spike in applicants since the pandemic broke out.
- Some members of the Hasidic movement choose to live in far-flung places and rely on online platforms to educate their children.
- The Nigri International Jewish Online School dates back to 2006, and today operates a customised online platform that gives advice to educators and parents looking for help with distance learning.
