Australia’s new Online Safety Act is starting to take shape, with harsh penalties levelled at trolls to include fines of up to $111,000

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has outlined further details around the Online Safety Act.

It follows months of increasingly aggressive rhetoric from the federal government aimed at social media company’s failure to shield their users from harm.

In a speech delivered on Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said online platforms cannot continue to offer anonymity, which is one of the areas the Commissioner gain expanded powers.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner said she planned to use “all available powers” to keep its citizens safe online, at a speech delivered to the Australian Cyber Conference on Wednesday.

It comes as her office prepares for the rollout in January of tougher laws to tackle the ability for users to share intimate images of others online without their consent, along with a raft of other protections.

In March, the eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant was granted expanded powers by the federal government to attack cyber abuse, as part of the Online Safety Act that will come into effect from January 1, 2022.

From January 23, a suite of new powers under the Act take effect, including a more powerful regulatory regime for tackling image-based abuse. The regime extends to images that appear to be of a person, capturing so-called deep fakes that have been doctored to use another person’s face or body.

Grant said in the speech the new laws include “expanded powers to better protect all Australians across all platforms where this harm is occurring, including video gaming platforms, dating websites, and encrypted private messaging apps”.

Her office will continue to work collaboratively with industry “to proactively improve safety standards across the industry and encourage greater transparency and accountability,” Grant said.

“But make no mistake, we will use all available powers at our disposal when it comes to keeping Australians safe online.”

Grant also hinted at an awareness of criticism by groups, including the peak body for the adult industry, which has raised concerns about the potential for the expanded online content scheme to disrupt the work of online sex workers.

“While we have graduated regulatory tools to address online harm,” Grant said, she also acknowledged that “there will no doubt be times when immediate use of our firmer enforcement measures is needed, and warranted.”

Under the image-based abuse provisions, online trolls face penalties of up to $111,000 each time they post an intimate image of a person without consent. From January, websites and social media companies will have 24 hours, down from 48 hours, to comply with take-down notices.

Grant told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age that her office handled 2,687 complaints about the non-consensual sharing of intimate images and videos in the last financial year.

Steps toward regulation

In September, Grant released a positions paper on an industry code for blocking or restricting access to adult content online, which critics have warned could force all adult content offline or behind strict identification protection.

And in late October a “restricted access system” was announced to serve as a stopgap until the law comes into effect.

This will require all websites hosted in Australia to develop by January methods of requiring users to declare they are 18 or older for content that is rated R18+ or Category 1 material, which typically means sex, high impact nudity, drugs or violence.

The federal government is also developing what it calls a “basic online safety expectations” code, which would require tech companies to report to the eSafety commissioner about how they are complying with the expectations in the Online Safety Act, with the threat of fines if they fail to report.

Anonymity online

The prime minister has particularly homed in on the issue of anonymity as a key driver for greater government regulation of social media.

The eSafety Commissioner will also have the power to obtain the identities of anonymous accounts who post alleged abuse.

Following incidents in October in which Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce were targeted by anonymous users on social media, both publicly blasted tech companies for failing to reign in “trolls” on social media.

In a speech delivered to Microsoft leadership on Friday, Morrison said online platforms cannot continue to offer anonymity, which he said threatens the principles underlying free speech.

“There are two key issues here. The first one is to recognise that, you know, digital platforms are publishers. And the second one is that free speech only works in a free society where there isn’t anonymity. Free speech isn’t about to say whatever you want and not be accountable for it,” Morrison said.

It comes following increasingly assertive rhetoric from the federal government around its vision for regulation, following a year where tech giants faced increased scrutiny globally, including moves in Europe, the UK and the United States to curb their power.