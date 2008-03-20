Social Networkers Doing An Awful Lot Of Multitasking

Internet radio use was up last year. So, you may have heard, is the use of social networks. Arbitron and Edison Media figure the two must be linked: Something to do with multitasking and “tuning in while reaching out”, apparently. But why stop there? Other things that have increased in the last year include: foreclosures, crime, obsesity — and the cost of birth control on college campuses. Let’s blame MySpace and Facebook for all of it.
