Online Printer Mimeo.com Raises $25 Million

Two weeks ago Mimeo.com got a new COO. Now they have $25 million in VC funding plus a $10 million credit line. On Sept. 4th the company announced that CFO John Delbridge had been bumped up to COO; today they announced that the 480-person company has a cash infusion courtesy of a Goldman Sachs-led round. Previous investors Draper Fisher Jurvetson, DFJ Gotham, Harbourvest and Hewlett Packard all participated in this round as well. NewYorkBusiness.com



