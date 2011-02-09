Online Porn Use Plummets During Super Bowl XLV

The folks at adult video site PornHub.com (NOT remotely safe for work; link contains images of hardcore porn) noticed a disturbing trend in their viewership on Sunday night. Site owners say that traffic was down by more than 30% from a typical Sunday evening.



The drop-off began shortly before 6:00 p.m. ET and then made a big recovery just before 11:00 p.m. Coincidentally, those are the hours when Super Bowl XLV was airing on TV. (To be fair, it was the most watched TV show ever.)

They sent us this traffic chart of their internal numbers. The green line was the previous Sunday. The blue line was two days ago.

Photo: Pornhub.com

But maybe it’s just a coincidence. Here are PornHub’s hour-by-hour numbers:

US 5 pm: -13%

US 6 pm: -31%

US 7 pm: -34%

US 8 pm: -30%

US 9 pm: -33%

US 10 pm: -8%

US 11 pm: +4%

US Traffic (Daily Total) -5.38%

Check out all our Super Bowl coverage here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.