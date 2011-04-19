Pro Poker Players Have Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars Locked In Accounts Seized By The FBI

Photo: casinodiary.com

After the FBI indicted the heads of three online poker websites (and seized their domains) on Friday, we speculated about the ability of players to retrieve their money, which is now locked in frozen bank accounts.Players have been frantically trying to get that money, which in the case of those who play professionally, can include accounts in the six figures.



We asked players to send us their stories of success or failure, as they tried to get back the money. Here’s what they told us:

It seems that wire transfers from Full Tilt Poker have down since March, which means anyone trying to get money out had to be sent a physical check. One player told us he received a check from an earlier cash out on Saturday. Will it bounce? Seem likely at this point.

Other experiences vary slightly in the details, but the message is still one of general uncertainty. Most players can simply not access their accounts. Those who can have not seen their withdrawal requests denied outright, but a few people have experienced failures when trying get their money back.

(One person who wrote to us had a previously approved transaction declined on Friday, which would seem to indicate that it was blocked by the FBI’s crackdown. The person didn’t lose the money, but it’s now back in a locked account.)

A few of the people we’ve heard from were able to process a request for withdrawal sometime this weekend and have been told a check is on the way, but are unsure if they will ever see that paper, or be able to cash it once they do.

Some European players have also experienced difficulties, even though online poker is not illegal where they are. The sites insist the money is “safe,” but some players are not able to add or withdraw funds — or gamble it in “real money” games — because that money is probably in one the seized accounts.

The bottom line is that the 75 accounts that were seized by the FBI, processed pretty much all of the transactions involving U.S.-based poker players. Until the FBI agrees to release those funds — which they won’t until they’re satisfied with the case — it will be pretty much impossible for the website to write checks, or for checks that have already been written to be honored.

The money is still there (for now), but to those who need it that’s small consolation. Online poker has become a full-time job for many people in this country and now their income is locked behind some else’s vault. That’s why many players have been going on poker message boards, offering to trade their frozen accounts for cash — right now, often at pennies on the dollar — simply because they need the money.

Below are few of the emails that we received that we figured were worth re-printing in full.

I have been an online poker pro for the last three years, and have my US tax returns for each year to prove it. Currently I have $3500 in my bank account, and $7800 in my full tilt poker account which is frozen. I owe 11k in Federal taxes for my income in 2010. This all came as a huge shock, and I’m not sure how to proceed, or how I’m going to make income now to pay my bills. I’m 27 years old and was hoping to get engaged and married in the next year. 2011 was off to a great start poker wise, I feel like I had finally reached a point where I really ‘got it,’ poker was my job and I was great at it. Now I guess I’m unemployed and broke. Got any connections in the Philadelphia area looking for a 27 year old with no relevant job experience? I didn’t think so.