From Skillshare to Udemy, these online platforms can help you develop new marketable skills

Upskilling is a great way to enhance your skillset and prepare you for any potential changes in your career.

We rounded out a list of online platforms you can use to upskill.

These include Skillshare, Udemy and even YouTube.

It’s never too late to upskill.

Upskilling is a great way to expand your skill set, become a valuable team member in your workplace or prepare you for any changes you may encounter in your career.

Whether you’re thinking of entering a new industry or want to broaden the skills you already have, there are a range of resources available to steer you in the right direction.

You could take courses at university or TAFE, or opt for more specific institutions tailored to what you want to learn. You could head to the Australian Institute of Management for an MBA or, if you’re interested in acting, there are short courses at the National Institute of Dramatic Art.

There are also online platforms that can help you upskill in an area you choose. We rounded out some of the websites you can use to take your skills to the next level.

Skillshare

Skillshare is an online learning service that helps you develop skills across design, animation, photography, writing and other lifestyle activities like coffee making. The courses come with bite-sized videos where teachers explain different topics to you. There are also Skillshare ‘originals’ that are created by the company’s own content team.

Skillshare offers a selection of free classes but if you’d like to sign up, you get a 7 day free trial of premium content. Once your free trial is up, you either pay $141 annually or $20 a month.

LinkedIn Learning, as the name suggests, comes from the global professional networking platform LinkedIn. It has more than 16,000 free and paid courses available, whether you’d like to upskill in business software, career development, leadership or sales. There are also courses for creative industries like visual effects and graphic design as well as tech skills like software and web development.

The courses include videos as well as quizzes and exercises you can complete to test your knowledge. The first month is free before you have to pay either $39.99 a month or an annual fee that equates to $24.99 a month.

Udemy

Another online platform you can use is Udemy, which has 130,000 online courses and 57,000 instructors. It offers courses in more than 65 languages, with topics across web development, IT, personal development, marketing, design, health and fitness, music and lifestyle. And with Udemy, you get lifetime access to view a course once you enroll.

Prices start at $14.99.

Upskilled

Upskilled provides a variety of courses you can take. There are more than 80 qualifications available across industries such as business, management, IT, project management, marketing, retail, events, counselling and HR. You can even use your previous work and study to speed up your progress toward a particular qualification.

With Upskilled, you get to choose how you manage your studies and you can contact your trainers if you need assistance. You can either pay for the course upfront (and get a 15% discount) or pay a certain amount weekly.

If you don’t want to spend too much cash but are still interested in learning something new, there’s a wealth of information freely available on YouTube. As the second largest search engine in the world (after none other than Google) YouTube is a place where you can deep dive into a particular industry or skill you’re interested in. You can watch tutorials on how to use Photoshop or Canva or learn business insights from entrepreneurs and business owners.

