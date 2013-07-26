There's An Online Movement Pressuring Nike To Make More Women's Sneakers

Emily Hodgson and Emilie Riis are annoyed. Their favourite Nike sneakers are only made in men’s sizes.



So the two ad agency employees, working at London’s 18 Feet and Rising, decided to start a campaign that has one goal: Spam Nike until they the Nike Air Max Sunset Pack in a women’s size 8.

“All the best Nike trainers, the good ones that look shit-hot, don’t come in women’s small sizes,” they write.

Hodgson and Riis created a website called Purple Unicorn Planet that shows pictures of various shoes that are just for men. They then prompt people to email or tweet at Nike to make changes. Also encouraged: using the #PleaseJustDoIt hashtag.

Nike has yet to respond to the campaign.

Here are some of the shoes that were only made for me:

