From peHUB: Reply Inc., a San Ramon, Calif.-based platform to buy and sell online clicks and leads, has filed for a $60 million IPO. It plans to trade on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol RPLY, with Jefferies & Co. and Piper Jaffray serving as co-lead underwriters.



