Online Journalism, Then Versus Now

Ah, how we pine for the halcyon days of dial-up and line-by-line image loads.



Or at least, Microsoft program manager Dare Obasanjo does. He posted this image to Twitter, comparing “online journalism from a few years ago” to “online ‘journalism’ today”.

Check it out: Online media used to not be so cynical (Top-10 lists!) and profit-seeking (Ads, everywhere!) as it is today.

Of course, our ancestors probably were those things, just less effectively so.

Anyway, the image is funny, and it reminds us of our post the 10 Online Ad Formats People Hate Most, which is of course, a top-10 article presented on a page with a healthy dose ads.



