Online sales explode as Black Friday crumbles into months of deals, with experts predicting Americans will spend $3 billion every single day the week of Thanksgiving

Gunnar Rathbun/Invision for Walmart/AP ImagesOnline sales are booming as retailers attempt to convince people to shop online to reduce crowds during the pandemic.
- US online sales will reach $US189 billion in the 2020 holiday shopping season, according to Adobe analysis released on Wednesday.
- That’s an increase of 33% from 2019, equivalent to two years of growth in one holiday season.
- Adobe predicts that online sales will surpass $US2 billion every day from November 1 to 22. The week of Thanksgiving, people will spend at least $US3 billion every single day.
- Black Friday online sales are set to reach â€¯$US10 billion, up 39% from 2019, while Cyber Monday will hit $US12.7 billion, an increase of 35%.
- The holiday shopping season started early this year, with Prime Day in mid-October.
- Retailers are trying to convince customers to shop online and extending deals over a series of days and weeks to avoid crowds during the pandemic.
- If Americans receive another round of stimulus checks and physical stores shut down, online holiday sales could top $US200 billion, according to Adobe.
