A 16-Year-Old Hacker Tried To Ruin The Royal Wedding

A 16-year-old hacker tried to sour the royal wedding celebrations in April by bombarding the event’s official website with bogus traffic in an attempt to make it crash.



The AP reports that a senior British e-crime official has she had been called in to deal with the threat on the wedding day. She was successful in averting the mischief.

The remark was made in passing during an address to a British defence think tank today.

The teenager was arrested in October and has since been released on bail. He has yet to be charged.

Read more from the AP here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.