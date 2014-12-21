Protect Yourself From Hackers With A VPN Service [Up To 72% Off]

VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a technology that allows you to connect to any private network from whenever you have internet access, from corporate networks to public or hotel WiFi. Connecting through a VPN automatically encrypts your data, hiding it from hackers or identity thieves.

It works by creating a secured group of devices that can communicate anonymously across a public network (the Internet). They’re a must-have if you use public WiFi, where you are most vulnerable to attack. Check out this article on Medium to see why.

Use the tools below (thanks to our friends at Stack Commerce) to protect yourself from hackers looking for your information and identity online.

VPN Unlimited

This 3-year plan of VPN Unlimited means you can surf the web with peace of mind. This plan has unlimited tat usage and works with a high speed connection. It’s got severs around the world, too.

Get 70% off the VPN Unlimited Premium Plan for 3 Years ($US19)

TigerVPN

Similar to VPN Unlimited is TigerVPN. You can use it to anonymously browse on nearly any device. It’s more expensive than VPN Unlimited, at $US49 for 2 years, but it boasts a 256-bit encryption and no data cap, plus it works in 40 countries.

Get 72% off 2 Years of TigerVPN ($US49)

BolehVPN

BolehVPN is one of the top VPN providers on the market, using a super secure AES algorithm. Lifehacker praises BolehVPN for the people working behind the scenes, on top of the great technology.

To use BolehVPN you need to have an iOS device with OS 6.1 or later, Androids with 4.0 or later, a Mac with 10.6 or above, or a Windows computer that has XP or above.

Get 31% off BolehVPN for 2 years ($US110).

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

