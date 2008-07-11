Online Gaming Company Riot Games Gets $7M

Online gaming company Riot Games, which has been gestating since 2006, says it’s ready to start a growth spurt: It has raised a $7 million Series A round from Benchmark Capital and FirstMark Capital at an undisclosed valuation.



Riot will use the money to launch its first game, says president Marc Merrill, who wouldn’t tell us what the game is, when it will launch, or much else about it — other than its aimed at serious gamers, not the causal set.

The company also added two members to its board: Mitch Lasky from Benchmark and Rick Heitzmann from FirstMark. Lasky is the former head of worldwide studios at Activision (ATVI), and the former EVP of Online & Mobile at EA (ERTS).

See Also:

Casual Gaming Site GameDuell Gets $17.45M

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.