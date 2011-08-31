Online Ad Dollars Spent By The Entertainment Industry Are Skyrocketing

Advertising dollars spent by the entertainment industry online will jump 21.2% to $1.26 billion in 2011, according to eMarketer’s Stephanie Reese.



The figure includes amusement and recreation, box office, film, music, TV and video games.

That number is up sharply from the 14.9% jump in 2010 and more than the predicted 19% increase in 2012.

By 2015, eMarketer believes the figure will top $2 billion for the first time.

The $1.26 billion spent in 2011, however, only represents 4% of the total online advertising budget in the United States.

It will increase to 4.2% by 2015, but that’s still a remarkably small percentage of the total figure.

(h/t AdRants)

