How To Find The Right One Online (Dating Website, That Is)

The “trouble” with online dating sites may have to do with how they are approached. Research and personal success stories suggest that many quality individuals subscribe to these sites and it is very possible to find your life partner in cyberspace. I’ve certainly heard of stranger encounters. However, online dating can also be a nightmare if you do not chose the right site (or sites) to help you achieve your relationship objectives.Save time and get honest with yourself about who and what kind of engagements you are seeking. Are you in the market for a serious relationship or do you want to just check out what you may be missing? Do you want to engineer your own searches or would you prefer to “forget that” and have sites play “matchmaker” for you, or maintain the option for both?



Scott Valdez, the president of a service called Virtual Dating Assistants that allows busy professionals to outsource online dating, and other professionals in the industry concur that each site has a different appeal (i.e. certain sites will attract different kinds of potential mates). Here are some key things you’ll want to consider when selecting a site:

Financial: If you want to create the opportunity to meet people face to face in an efficient manner, experts agree it’s worth joining a site that charges a monthly membership fee. A lot more people create ad hoc or on-the-go (just for fun) profiles on free sites like Plentyoffish.com and OkCupid.com to see what the online dating rage is all about. People who are paying $20-60 (or more) per month for sites (for example, eHarmony) are simply more serious about arranging a date offline.

“Match Maker, Match Maker, Send me a Match:” If you’re looking for a long-term relationship (a.k.a you’re ultimately looking to get hitched) you may have better luck finding someone who shares your relationship goals using so-called “matchmaking” sites such as eHarmony or Chemistry.com. Rather than leaving you up to your own devices to search their membership databases (i.e. match.com), these sites “set you up” with a limited number of candidates per day based on your answers to an extensive personality questionnaire.

Religion and Special Interests: JDate.com, for example, is said to be a great site for Jewish singles, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are niche dating sites for virtually every corner of the socio-cultural-economic spectrum (such as FarmersOnly.com, Sugardaddie.com, BlackChristianPeopleMeet.com and even TheAtlasphere.com, a dating site specifically for fans of the book Atlas Shrugged!), so there’s pretty much something for everybody. As a general rule though, the more specific the niche, the smaller the pond so if you are not in a big city like NYC or LA, extremely niche sites may not always be the best idea. Usually you can look around before you sign up so try to get inside and see what’s there before you give up your credit card information.

