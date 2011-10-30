I gave a talk today as part of TEDx Silicon Valley on “Online Dating is the Future of Your Business”. Here’s the video and an expanded version of the slide deck.



In the talk I discuss how some of the successful online dating startups are models for new businesses, many of which in various ways help businesses get more and better clients. Specifically, I discuss some of the interesting companies in the dating space — True, BeautifulPeople, 420Singles, HowAboutWe (portfolio company),

STDSter (a dating site for people with sexually-transmitted diseases), ignighter, InterracialSingles, AshleyMadison (a site for finding a mistress) — which are models for some of our portfolio companies: Identified.com, Voxy, 500px, LocalResponse, Hashable, ThinkNear, and InfoChimps.

I’d greatly value your feedback!



