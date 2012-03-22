Match.com And eHarmony Finally Agree To Screen For Sex Offenders

Photo: Don Hankins/Flickr

After a woman was sexually assaulted in 2010 while on a date with a man she met online, three internet dating websites have banded together to protect members from sexual predators, California Attorney General Kamala Davis announced this week.The agreement among Match.com, eHarmony, and Spark Networks (operator of JDate and ChristianMingles) calls for the sites to check their subscribers against national sex registries, provide online dating safety tips for members, and offer a fast way to report any abuse .



While the agreement is not legally binding, Lynda Gledhill, a spokeswoman for the California attorney general’s office, told the AP it publicly holds dating sites to a higher standard.

The pact was prompted by the 2010 sexual assault on a Los Angeles-area woman. The woman reported being assaulted after her second date with the man, whom she met on Match.com.

The man eventually pleaded no contest to sexual battery by restraint and was sentenced to a year in jail, CNN reported at the time. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

