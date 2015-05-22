12 online courses to take if you want to get rich

If you want to learn about personal finance, books aren’t the only option.
You have choices, including the chance to take online courses from some of the best universities in the world.
From understanding the stock market to developing negotiation skills, we’ve picked out some of the best classes for anyone who is looking to grow their wealth.
Love Your Money, University of Tennessee and FINRA
If you want to make better decisions about managing your money but don't know where to start, the Love Your Money program is for you.
It covers topics like building wealth, settling goals, budgets, credit cards, debt, 401(k) programs, and identity theft.
Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills, University of Michigan
Negotiation can save you money when it comes time for a large purchase -- or help you earn more when you ask for a promotion or seek out a new career opportunity.
This course covers the four steps of the negotiation process, and gives you opportunities to practice your skills in real life.
Financial Evaluation and Strategy: Investments, University of Illinois
If you want to understand your portfolio, this class is for you.
Taught by professors from the University of Illinois, it touches on key principles like risk and return, optimization, and security pricing.
You'll also learn to understand market efficiency and common behavioural biases of investors.
Financial Markets, Yale University
Yale's renowned class on financial markets includes visits from guest speakers like Hank Greenberg and Carl Icahn.
Over the course of eight weeks, you'll learn the history and theory behind banking, insurance, securities, futures, and the derivatives market, and where these institutions are headed in the next century.
Stocks and Bonds: Risks and Returns, Stanford University
Go deep into stocks and bonds with this class designed for students who already understand the fundamentals of investing.
You'll learn about the intricacies of the bond market, from corporate and municipal bonds to the impact of interest rates on treasury bonds.
After considering the risks and returns of the stock market, the class wraps up with an analysis of how to make smart investing decisions.
Work Smarter, Not Harder: Time Management for Personal & Professional Productivity, UC Irvine
What if you could work fewer hours in the day, but make more money?
This class is dedicated to teaching you time-management techniques that will make you more productive.
Psychology of Popularity, University of North Carolina
You might think (or wish) that you'd left the idea of popularity behind in high school, but research suggests otherwise.
As it turns out, being popular can help you connect with the people who can help you succeed. Self-made millionaire and author Steve Siebold explains, 'Exposure to people who are more successful than you are has the potential to expand your thinking and catapult your income.'
The social insights taught in this class are sure to help you build those relationships.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.