13 online courses that could help you get rich

The wealthiest, most successful people appreciate the power of learning long after college or any formal education is over.

Today, it’s easier than ever to continue your education with the chance to take online courses from some of the best universities in the world.

From learning personal finance basics to developing negotiation skills, we’ve picked out some of the best classes for anyone who is looking to expand their knowledge and grow their wealth. All are free, but some have paid versions that offer more extensive experiences.

Antonia Farzan contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.