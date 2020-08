16 online colleges with tuition starting at $3,600 a year for anyone looking to take their career to the next level

mediaphotos/Getty Images Penn State, University of Central Florida, and the University of New Mexico all made the list.

Pursuing a college degree or taking a college course online could be a great way to boost your résumé right now.

Personal finance blog Money Crashers compiled a list of some of the top accredited colleges offering four-year bachelor’s programs based on a variety of factors including accreditation, graduation rate, and cost.

Business Insider compiled a ranked list of the colleges by cost based on in-state tuition where applicable.

If you’re considering a new career path or looking to get a bachelor’s degree while also working, pursuing an online college degree can be a great option. Taking one or two college courses for professional development could also help boost your chances of getting hired.

Here are 16 online colleges ranked from least to most expensive based on in-state tuition.

Thomas Edison State University

Thomas Edison University

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):$US3,579 for in-state residents, $US4,639 for out-of-state residents

Accreditation: Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE)

Location: Trenton, New Jersey

Sample majors: Psychology, sociology, accounting

Appalachian State University

Appalachian State University

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):$US4,891 for in-state residents, $US19,906 for out-of-state residents

Accreditation: SACSCOC

Location: Boone, North Carolina

Sample majors: Child development, communications studies, workforce leadership and development

University of Central Florida

University of Central Florida

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):$US5,376 for in-state residents, and $US21,474 for out-of-state residents

Accreditation: Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC)Location: Orlando, Florida

Sample majors: Psychology, political science, hospitality management

Florida International University

Florida International University

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):$US7,185 for in-state residents, $US10,697 for out-of-state residents

Accreditation: SACSCOC

Location: Miami, Florida

Sample majors: History, english, marketing

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Atlantic University

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):$US7,898 for in-state residents, $US23,455 for out-of-state residents

Accreditation: SACSCOC

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Sample majors: Computer science, hospitality management, geoscience

Oregon State University’s Ecampus

iStock / Getty Images Plus

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):

$US9,540

Accreditation: Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Sample majors: Political science, psychology, sociology

Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):

$US9,600

Accreditation: New England Commission of Higher Education Location: Manchester, New Hampshire

Sample majors: Accounting, software engineering, global health, forensic psychology

Dakota State University Online

Dakota State University

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):

$US10,536

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission (HLC)

Location: Madison, South Dakota

Sample majors: Health information technology, business technology, elementary education

University of New Mexico

iStock / Getty Images Plus

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):

$US11,070

Accreditation: HLC

Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Sample majors: Strategic communication, business administration, Native American studies

Arizona State University

Arizona State University

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):$US12,258 for in-state residents, $US14,532 for out-of-state residents

Accreditation: HLCLocation: Tempe, Arizona

Sample majors: Economics, educational studies, computer information systems, political science

Bellevue University

Bellevue University

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):

$US12,750

Accreditation: HLCLocation: Bellevue, Nebraska

Sample majors: Computer information systems, maths, biology, legal studies

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: Worldwide & Online

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):

$US12,870

Accreditation: SACSCOC

Location: There are multiple campuses nation-wide

Sample majors: Aviation, aeronautics, aviation maintenance, and aviation business management

University of Memphis

University of Memphis

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):

$US13,890

Accreditation: SACSCOC

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Sample majors: Accounting, finance, public relations

Penn State

Penn State

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):

$US17,280

Accreditation: Middle States Commission on Higher Education Location: Centre County, Pennsylvania

Sample majors: Accounting, psychology, software engineering

Ohio State University

Shutterstock

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):$US20,579 for in-state residents, $US21,379 for out-of-state residents

Accreditation: HLC

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Sample majors: Health sciences and dental hygiene

Oklahoma State University

Oklahoma State/Collegiate Images via Getty Images

Annual tuition (30 credit hours):

$US20,877

Accreditation: HLCLocation: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Sample majors: Computer science, psychology, marketing, management

