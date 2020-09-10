Are you a student, teacher, or parent adjusting to online classes? Business Insider wants to hear from you.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Business Insider is seeking input from K-12 students, parents, and teachers whose school districts have moved to online learning.

We want to hear from you in order to get a better sense of the financial and personal impacts of the transition.

Please take 5 minutes to tell us about your experience by taking our survey here.

If you’re a teacher, student, or parent adjusting to online classes amid COVID-19 school shutdowns, Business Insider wants to hear from you.

We’re seeking input to get a better picture of how online learning is affecting people’s lives. We hope this input will help inform our coverage of remote learning, its advantages, and any potential difficulties faced by educators, students, or their families.

You can take our survey here.

If you’d rather submit tips directly to a reporter, contact Aaron Holmes at [email protected] or Allana Akhtar at [email protected].

