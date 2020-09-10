Are you a student, teacher, or parent adjusting to online classes? Business Insider wants to hear from you.

Aaron Holmes, Allana Akhtar
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If you’re a teacher, student, or parent adjusting to online classes amid COVID-19 school shutdowns, Business Insider wants to hear from you.

We’re seeking input to get a better picture of how online learning is affecting people’s lives. We hope this input will help inform our coverage of remote learning, its advantages, and any potential difficulties faced by educators, students, or their families.

You can take our survey here.

If you’d rather submit tips directly to a reporter, contact Aaron Holmes at [email protected] or Allana Akhtar at [email protected].

