Online Channel-Flippers Barely Stop For Video

One of the many problems that all video sites share: Getting fast-twitch viewers to stick around long enough so that they can see some ads. YouTube (GOOG), for instance, has the overwhelming lead in terms of number of views and total minutes of video served per month. But it can’t get its users to watch any particular video for very long. Which makes it hard to play around with any other ad format than “pre-rolls”.



The sites that do hang on to viewers longest are the ones with a critical mass of long-form video — i.e., TV shows. But even those sites don’t get them for long: CBS kept viewers for longer than most sites in July, according to Nielsen Online’s Video Census data. But that just meant they stuck around for 6.2 minutes per video.

CBS Network: 6.2 minutes

ABC: 5.9 minutes

Hulu: 5.3 minutes

NBC: 3.4 minutes

Disney Online: 2.5 minutes

Dailymotion: 2.3 minutes

ESPN: 2 minutes

Fox Interactive: 1.7 minutes

YouTube: 1.7 minutes

