How Online Advertising Reached A New All Time High -- CHARTS

As we noted earlier, online advertising bounced back in the fourth quarter of 2009.



A new IAB report shows online advertising hit $6.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2009. That’s a record for online ad spending.

But there’s so much more to the online advertising story.

Here's a look at ad growth on an annual basis. Last year was the first down year since 2002. Here it is on a quarterly basis Advertising spend remains pretty evenly split throughout the year. 52% was spent in the second half of 2009. The top 10 ad sellers account for 71% of online ad revenues. Search is still the most popular ad format, but display made some gains, as did video ads. Here's another look at the type, on a historical basis. Classifieds are sinking, search is growing, everyone is else is rather flat. Performance based advertising, or measurable results based advertising, continues its growth, while cost per thousand impressions (brand advertising) keeps sinking. Retailers spend more than anyone else. Telecoms are second. Internet still has less annual advertising than newspapers by ~$2 billion. Internet advertising is the fastest growing ad medium ever.

