How Online Advertising Reached A New All Time High -- CHARTS

As we noted earlier, online advertising bounced back in the fourth quarter of 2009.
A new IAB report shows online advertising hit $6.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2009. That’s a record for online ad spending.
But there’s so much more to the online advertising story.
Click through for the 9 charts that explain the online advertising market >
Advertising spend remains pretty evenly split throughout the year. 52% was spent in the second half of 2009.
Here's another look at the type, on a historical basis. Classifieds are sinking, search is growing, everyone is else is rather flat.
Performance based advertising, or measurable results based advertising, continues its growth, while cost per thousand impressions (brand advertising) keeps sinking.
