Search Is Still King Of Online Ads -- These Charts Prove It

Google has been spending a lot of money advertising that display is the next big thing in advertising. And everyone is excited about making money off of web video.



But looking at the latest report on the state of online advert sing from the Internet Advertising Bureau, it’s clear that if there is a revolution in online ad spend going on, it’s still in a very early stage. The money is still where it has always been: search advertising.

The distribution of ad revenue hasn’t changed much over the past year. But the overall size of the market is growing rapidly. Q2 online ad revenue was up 13.9 per cent over 2009 to $6.19 billion.

