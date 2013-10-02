Online Advertisers Have Lost $US6 Billion To Fraudulent Click Bots [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Online fraudsters have stolen $US6 billion from online advertisers, according to a study by the web security firm White Ops. The study says it found sites where 20% to 90% of ad clicks were created by bots as opposed to people.

Asset management firm MFS Investment Management named Draftfcb Chicago its global agency of record. Initiative to handle its media buying and planning.

Facebook is rolling out ads that offer a call to action for users to return to advertisers’ branded apps by advertising certain features within them.

MillerCoors hired former PepsiCo marketer Gannon Jones as its new VP of brand marketing.

Arc Worldwide/Leo Burnett SVP and creative director Tony Rogers is no longer with the agency.

Dish Network and Disney reached a short-term extension of their programming agreement, avoiding a blackout.

Hulu‘s SVP of advertising Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco is leaving the company. Hulu said Colaco will join a startup, but did not specify which one.

Facebook hired David Lawenda, formerly ad sales chief of Univision, to be its new vice president of global sales. Lawenda’s hire furthers Facebook’s attempt to win television advertising dollars.

AgencySpy reports that about 12 people have been laid off at BBDO Atlanta.

E-mail is better than social media sites like Facebook and Twitter for sharing coupons and other online offers, according to a new study from SocialTwist.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.