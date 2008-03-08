Online Ad Weakness: Kaboose Reports Lousy Q4

A public Canadian company called Kaboose (KAB.TO) that generates about $30-$50 million of revenue from a US web business (family-focused online media properties) reported a weak Q4. According to analyst David McFadgen at Cormark Securities, the weakness came from US online ad revenue, especially in kids-related advertising.



In the last recession, weakness in online advertising hit small, weaker companies first and the bigger, stronger players about 3-6 months later. We obviously don’t want to read too much into one report (the trouble could be Kaboose-specific), but this could be the first actual evidence of an online ad slowdown that we and others have been expecting to see since the economic weakness began.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.