Online Ad Tracker Clickable Raises $14.5 Million B Round

Clickable, a NY-based service that lets advertisers track and managed their online ad campaigns, has raised a $14.5 million B round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. Previous investors Union Square Ventures and FirstMark Capital (formerly Pequot) also joined the round.



Clickable has now raised $22.5 million in the last year. No word on valuation on the B round, but its previous round, closed last fall, valued the company at $25 million post-money.

See Also: Clickable Gets Cash, Former AOL MIller On Board

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.