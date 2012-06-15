ComScore: Here's How Much Online Ad Spending Will Increase This Year

It’s not just mobile ad spending that’s increasing, online advertising is increasing at a fairly impressive rate. According to internet research firm ComScore, online ad spending increased to just over $30 billion in the U.S. last year, a 20.2% increase.



For 2012, domestic ad spending is expected to surpass $35 billion, a 17.6% increase.

Photo: comScore

See More:

ComScore: Mobile Will Force Desktop Into Its Twilight In 2014



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.