ComScore: Here's How Much Online Ad Spending Will Increase This Year

Charlie Minato

It’s not just mobile ad spending that’s increasing, online advertising is increasing at a fairly impressive rate. According to internet research firm ComScore, online ad spending increased to just over $30 billion in the U.S. last year, a 20.2% increase.

For 2012, domestic ad spending is expected to surpass $35 billion, a 17.6% increase.

U.S. Online Ad Spending 2012 comScore

Photo: comScore

