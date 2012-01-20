Online Ad Spending To Rival That Of TV By 2016

Jim Edwards

This chart, from market research company eMarketer, says it all:

online ad spend

Most of the business press is leading with the news that this year, for the first time, internet ad spending is set to eclipse total spending on all print media. That is news for sure.

But it’s not a surprise — digital ad media came of age a long time ago. Finally, the money — $40 billion this year — is catching up.

The real eye-opener is on the other chart that eMarketer published today:

online tv ad spend

Note the right-hand side of the chart, which shows online spending coming within $10 billion of TV spending.

This information dovetails nicely with our previous prediction that the broadcast, cable and satellite television business as we know it — funded by expensive subscriptions and even more expensive 30-second ads — only has about five more years of primary media relevance left.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.