Online Ad Revenues Down 5.4%

Online spending has improved ever so slightly, but remains depressed, according to data released by the Interactive Advertising Bureau. For the third quarter, online ad sales were $5.5 billion. That’s down 5.4%, and just up 1.7% from the second quarter.



Things should improve in the fourth quarter. Many companies said they saw ad spending picking back up when they reported earnings for the third quarter. How much will things improve? That remains to be seen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.