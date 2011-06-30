Online Ad Network Specific Media Acquires MySpace

Specific Media, one of the biggest online advertising networks, has purchased MySpace from News Corp. for $35 million today.



We spoke with CEO Tim Vanderhook recently about growth of the Irvine-based company, which is now one of the industry’s largest video ad networks with its $55 million acquisition of BBE.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



