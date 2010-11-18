Online Ad Growth Accelerates In Q3 -- A Record $6.4 Billion In Revenue

The U.S. Internet ad market’s growth accelerated in Q3, coming in at a record $6.4 billion, according to a new report released today by IAB and PwC.



Online ad revenue grew 17% year-over-year in Q3, faster growth than in Q2, when it grew 13.9% year-over-year.

That’s the best year-over-year growth the market has generated since Q1 2008, when it grew 18% year-over-year. (Still nothing like the 30-40% growth experienced 5-6 years ago.)

Don’t miss: Mary Meeker’s Awesome Web 2.0 Presentation About The State Of The Web

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.