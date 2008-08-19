Online Ad Deals Hit $20 Billion Over Past Year

Our friends at PaidContent have been counting up the dollars spent on online ad deals in the last year and change, and have come up with a really big number. According to PC’s tally, an eye-popping $20 billion has been spent on 100 acquisitions from Q1 2007 through Q2 2008



That would include some fairly sizeable deals such as Microsoft’s (MSFT) acquisition of aQuantive ($6 billion) and Google’s (GOOG) acquisition of Doubleclick ($3 billion). Total VC dollars pouring into online advertising hit $2.1 billion spread across 160 investments.

