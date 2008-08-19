Online Ad Deals Hit $20 Billion Over Past Year

Michael Learmonth

Our friends at PaidContent have been counting up the dollars spent on online ad deals in the last year and change, and have come up with a really big number. According to PC’s tally, an eye-popping $20 billion has been spent on 100 acquisitions from Q1 2007 through Q2 2008

That would include some fairly sizeable deals such as Microsoft’s (MSFT) acquisition of aQuantive ($6 billion) and Google’s (GOOG) acquisition of Doubleclick ($3 billion). Total VC dollars pouring into online advertising hit $2.1 billion spread across 160 investments.

