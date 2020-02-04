One of YouTube's most controversial creators admitted to having sex with an 18-year-old who accused him of 'grooming' her

Screenshot YouTube/OnisionSpeaks James ‘Greg’ Jackson, better known by his online persona Onision; Sarah, who accused Jackson and his husband Kai of grooming her starting at age 14.

The controversial YouTuber James “Greg” Jackson, better known as Onision, uploaded a bizarre series of more than 20 videos to his channel over the past few days.

In one of the videos, he addresses one of the claims made by Sarah, a former fan whose allegations of sexual grooming by Jackson attracted the attention of former “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen.

Jackson admits that he and his husband Kai had sex with Sarah, who the pair have known and at times cared for since she was 14-years-old, after she turned 18.

The YouTuber James “Greg” Jackson, better known by his online persona Onision, has rapidly devolved into the platform’s supervillain. In 2019, 34-year-old Jackson was accused of predatory grooming alongside his 25-year-old husband Kai by a woman named Sarah.

Sarah, a former fan of Jackson, says she became close with Kai personally after joining a online forum for Onision fans. At the time, she had just turned 14. Over the years, as Sarah’s own home life deteriorated, she began living with Jackson and Kai for periods of time, during which she alleges the two sexually groomed her.

Jackson has denied all allegations of grooming, and his online presence has become erratic over the past few months. When approached by Insider for an interview in December, he requested $US10,000 to do it.

One of Sarah’s key allegations is that Jackson had sex with her after she turned 18. In a series of more than 20 bizarre videos uploaded to YouTube starting on January 30, Jackson at one point confirmed that claim in detail.

Supporters of Jackson’s accusers who have been tracking his online presence encourage one another not to watch his YouTube videos on his channel, since he is still able to monetise at least some of his content. But all of the videos Jackson uploads are “mirrored,” or reuploaded, on forums like the subreddit “r/onision.”

In his recent uploads, Jackson confirms he had sex with Sarah, a former fan of his who has accused him of grooming her.

New information from Jackson’s recent uploads includes him admitting to the sexual relationship he had with Sarah, one of his accusers who says Jackson “groomed” her, starting at age 14.

The relationship between Sarah and Jackson is complex, and Sarah has shared many of the details of her allegations online, including with former MSNBC “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen, who has been investigating the Onision saga on his own YouTube channel.

Sarah established the timeline of her in-person relationship with Jackson and his husband Kai in September 2019, including periods of time when she lived the two, who would periodically care for her in a guardianship role.

a very brief timeline of my visits with onision and coolguykai for some clarity: pic.twitter.com/DpcCXh7BWe — boo???? (@notsolillioness) September 12, 2019

Jackson confirmed for the first time in clear terms that he did have sex with Sarah after she turned 18 – though, in his version of the events, he says Sarah pressured him into having sex with her.

“She said, you know, ‘I’m only gonna sign this NDA if you sleep with me,'” Jackson said in one of his videos uploaded on January 30. “We felt pressured, like we had no choice, because I had remembered that comment prior, for saying she could ruin my life if she wanted to. So we slept with her.”

He then specified that while he was “more onboard than Kai,” he “actually slept with Sarah 100 per cent” in January 2019, while Sarah “performed oral on Kai.”

1) Greg admitting he wanted to be with Sarah & slept w/ her. Yike. 2) A teen “pressuring” two adults into sex is THE most laughable shit. 3) “If you can die for your country you can sleep with anyone” The problem here Gregory is you had power of attorney over her as a minor. ????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TfB3cc0MPe — ᴊꭼꮪꮪ ???? (@psychiumz) January 31, 2020

“So Sarah wanted to be with Kai, I wanted to be with Kai, Sarah wanted to be with me, I was fine with being with Sarah at 18 and a half. I didn’t see the problem with it,” Jackson said. “If you can die for your country, you can sleep with someone.”

Jackson also referenced a non-disclosure agreement he says he asked Sarah to sign after she “joked about being able to destroy our lives if she wanted to. He says that when Sarah was still a minor, he made a comment along the lines of “Dat booty doe” to her, which he seemingly feared would be interpreted as him declaring sexual interest in her when she was still underage.

“I was just like ‘Ha ha ha,’ but that kind of got the gears spinning in my head, like maybe I should have this person sign an NDA, because I don’t want them going around saying horrible things. Even if they were untrue, you could still take legal action because of the NDA,” Jackson said.

Sarah has been active on her public Twitter page since the videos, but hasn’t responded to anything Jackson said specifically. She tweeted that she was calling her lawyer and wrote, “man that was sad even for him.”

In later videos, Jackson also addressed some of his past relationships that have also been subject to scrutiny and concerns of grooming and inappropriate sexual behaviour with minors. Jackson attempts to justify having an attraction to 18- and 19-year-old women, as opposed to older women.

He really said that 18/19 yr olds are at the “premium age of breeding” & being grossed out over older men preying on teens is “social justice warrior shit” “It’s science to have babies with teens! They have a less of a chance to have Down Syndrome!!” He LOVES to tell on himself pic.twitter.com/R98abocBla — ᴊꭼꮪꮪ ???? (@psychiumz) January 31, 2020

“So we like to, like, social justice warrior shame people for being attracted to people who are actually at the premium age for breeding, which is 18, 19,” Jackson said. “And if, you know, you want to be outraged by science, that’s fine.”

Insider reached out to Jackson and Sarah for comment, but neither responded immediately.

