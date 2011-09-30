Funny? The Onion Freaks Everyone Out By Tweeting Congress Has Been Taken Hostage

The Onion freaked a bunch of people out this morning when they tweeted ‘BREAKING: Witnesses reporting screams and gunfire heard inside Capitol building.’



The tweet was tied to a story on their site titled “Congress Takes Group Of Schoolchildren Hostage: ‘We Need $12 Trillion Or All These Kids Die'”

Which by itself is sort of funny.

However, Twitter being what it is, and Twitter hacking being what it is (last month someone hacked NBC News’ tweet feed thee week of 9/11 and reported that Ground Zero was under attack) some people did not find the tweet funny. At all.

Also, believe it or not, some people still don’t know what the Onion is.

The Onion was doesn’t care.

They tell WaPo: “This is satire. That’s how it works.”

Whether satire is actually supposed to send Capitol Police into an angry frenzy, as this tweet did, or put Capitol workers into a panic, is another question.

