WATCH: 'The Onion' Enlists Arianna Huffington And Tom Hanks To Stump For Their Pulitzer

It’s time.



Photo: Flickr Dan Taylor

The team behind The Onion is sick of producing “Pulitzer Prize-deserving journalism,” without actually earning the prize itself.

So, the humour publication has come up with the Americans for Fairness in Awarding Journalism Prizes to campaign for the award.

With a campaign Tumblr page, the paper has launched a petition with a goal of 200,000 signatures.

The Onion has also gained support from famous friends who have recorded their own funny testimonials in support of the campaign…

Gayle King has been trying for years:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Arianna Huffington threatens action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And Tom Hanks is just angry:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.