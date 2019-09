Bobbie Batista covered 9/11 and the fall of the Berlin wall, anchoring CNN news reports since the network’s inception in 1981. Finally — finally! — she’s been hired by the Onion News Network.



Some of her work there:



FDA Approves Depressant Drug For The Annoyingly Cheerful

