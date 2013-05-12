REPORT: Woman And Child Dead Amid Ongoing Hostage Situation In New Jersey

A SWAT police officer stands guard near the suspect’s house (not pictured) in Trenton, New Jersey, on Friday.

A mother of five and one of her children have died in an ongoing hostage standoff in Trenton, New Jersey, police told ABC affiliate WPVI.



An armed man, known in the as “Skip,” has barricaded himself in an apartment and is holding three other children hostage. A teenager managed to escape.

The situation started between 3 and 4 p.m. on Friday.

From WPVI:

According to the victim’s cousin, [the woman] came here in January and moved into the rental house.

Soon after, she met ‘Skip’ and allowed him to move in. Relatives say lately she has been trying to get him to leave.

“She’s new to the neighbourhood. They made acquaintances, they were friends and it’s just a tragedy,” said Sonja Kelly, victim’s cousin.

WABC reports that a SWAT team has been called to the scene and police are negotiating with the suspect.

More to come as information becomes available.

